Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Up 17.6% in December

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 175,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ebang International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,067,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 301,548 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ebang International by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 580,723 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ebang International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ebang International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ebang International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Ebang International Price Performance

EBON opened at $10.08 on Monday. Ebang International has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.