eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

eBay Stock Up 2.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in eBay by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 2,918,646.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after buying an additional 2,860,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in eBay by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in eBay by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after buying an additional 1,135,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of -424.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

