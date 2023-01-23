Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 217.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,873 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of EIX opened at $66.73 on Monday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.09%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

