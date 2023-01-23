Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Electromed Stock Performance

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Electromed has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 million, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

