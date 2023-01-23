Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Electromed Stock Performance
Shares of Electromed stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Electromed has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 million, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.48.
Electromed Company Profile
