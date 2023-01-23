Energi Market Capitalization Achieves $13.17 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $13.17 million and $174,117.47 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00077331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00057623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025363 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,462,656 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

