Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. Barclays started coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ERF opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Enerplus had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 88.11%. The company had revenue of $720.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 6.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.