EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of ESMT opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 237.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 586,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,699,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,881,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 162,499 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

