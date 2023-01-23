Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Cut to $22.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $26.50 to $22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 182.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.46.

Enovix Stock Up 3.0 %

ENVX opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 899,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,930.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,016.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $740,870. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Enovix by 392.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,457 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 113.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 779,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth approximately $5,089,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

