ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 million. On average, analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $20.69 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $215.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the period. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

