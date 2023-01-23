ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 million. On average, analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

ESSA opened at $20.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.33. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESSA. StockNews.com downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.