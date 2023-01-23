Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC stock opened at $161.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.85 and its 200 day moving average is $163.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

