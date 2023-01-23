Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $662,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATO stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average is $112.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

