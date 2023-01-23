Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $632,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ameren by 698.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 96,133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ameren by 253.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after buying an additional 80,239 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $86.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.