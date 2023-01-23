Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.