Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 236 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $98.63 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 136.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

