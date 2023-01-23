Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 30,053 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,053 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 241,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 33.8% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 323,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $180.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.