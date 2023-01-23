Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 8,639 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 117,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 404.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

