Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 17.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 29,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.23.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $376.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $361.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

