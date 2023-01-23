Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,194,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $232,770,000 after purchasing an additional 167,726 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 32.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $208.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.52.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.