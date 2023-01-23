Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $117.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.25.

EEFT opened at $108.98 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.25.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 16.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,530,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,711,000 after buying an additional 358,911 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after buying an additional 331,067 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,886,000 after buying an additional 261,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

