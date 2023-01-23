EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce Stock Up 4.2 %

EVCM stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $158.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EverCommerce by 70.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.