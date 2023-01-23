Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) versus OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Head-To-Head Review

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) and OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of OKYO Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Exelixis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Exelixis and OKYO Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 1 7 0 2.88 OKYO Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Exelixis currently has a consensus price target of $27.45, indicating a potential upside of 64.10%. Given Exelixis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exelixis is more favorable than OKYO Pharma.

This table compares Exelixis and OKYO Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 18.78% 13.11% 11.07% OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exelixis and OKYO Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $1.43 billion 3.76 $231.06 million $0.95 17.61 OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$5.43 million N/A N/A

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than OKYO Pharma.

Summary

Exelixis beats OKYO Pharma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain. OKYO Pharma Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

