Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49.

Get Exelon alerts:

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.