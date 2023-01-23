Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,882 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $554,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

