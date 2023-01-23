FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of FactSet Research Systems worth $26,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $423.76 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.70 and its 200-day moving average is $424.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,359. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

