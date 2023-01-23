FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 135,917 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 26,879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.52.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $186.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $256.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

