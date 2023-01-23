Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 493 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after acquiring an additional 199,368 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 957,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,037,000 after acquiring an additional 67,421 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $441.59 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.36.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

