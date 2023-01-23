Fiera Capital Corp Invests $1.58 Million in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of FOX by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FOX by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in FOX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

