Fiera Capital Corp Sells 5,150 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,845 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock opened at $125.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day moving average of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.95.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

