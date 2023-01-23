Fiera Capital Corp Takes $1.25 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,723,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,883,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.