Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,098.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 204.49 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $922.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $888.76. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

