Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $40.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,070,000 after buying an additional 1,507,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after buying an additional 1,390,960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after buying an additional 807,443 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after buying an additional 792,580 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

