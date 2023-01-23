Financial Comparison: Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) & Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Anavex Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Anavex Life Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $45.25, indicating a potential upside of 339.32%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

31.2% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Anavex Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$3.68 million ($0.38) -2.63 Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.98 million ($0.62) -16.61

Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -811.74% Anavex Life Sciences N/A -32.43% -30.46%

Volatility & Risk

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering beats Anavex Life Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of biotechnology products. It focuses on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases. The company was founded by Steven King, Paul Lytle, Nicole F. Steinmetz, Jonathan K. Pokorski, Steven N. Fiering, and Robert Garnick on August 21, 2020 and is headquartered on August 21, 2020 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and preclinical clinical trials for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

