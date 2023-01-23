Financial Contrast: Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Generation Income Properties has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties -62.61% -24.52% -5.00% Simon Property Group 37.74% 54.59% 5.92%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 3.27 -$1.24 million ($2.34) -2.18 Simon Property Group $5.12 billion 7.90 $2.25 billion $5.99 20.64

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Simon Property Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simon Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Generation Income Properties and Simon Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Simon Property Group 0 6 5 0 2.45

Generation Income Properties currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.25%. Simon Property Group has a consensus price target of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.14%. Given Generation Income Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Generation Income Properties pays out -20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simon Property Group pays out 120.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Generation Income Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

