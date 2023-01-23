Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after buying an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 387,139 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 181,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,277 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $40,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 520,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 in the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $123.05 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $131.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

