Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $441.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

