Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

NYSE AJG opened at $193.90 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $201.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.