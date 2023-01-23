Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Invests $472,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Equinix by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Equinix by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Equinix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Equinix by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $720.06 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $641.71.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,812 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

