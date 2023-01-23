Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 84 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,292 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.84.
ILMN stock opened at $204.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $383.98.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
