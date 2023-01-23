Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.13 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.26.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

