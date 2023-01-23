Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,078 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 14,182.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.92.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $193.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,209 shares in the company, valued at $323,526,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $7,682,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,418,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,526,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,899 shares of company stock worth $87,285,286. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

