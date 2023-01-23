Financial Review: Vital Energy (VTLE) and The Competition

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) is one of 272 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vital Energy to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Vital Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 35.99% 55.37% 13.23% Vital Energy Competitors 3.30% 150.59% 12.15%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Energy Competitors 1653 9522 14923 433 2.53

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vital Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 31.71%. Given Vital Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vital Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.39 billion $145.01 million 1.24 Vital Energy Competitors $9.39 billion $750.73 million 4.78

Vital Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy’s rivals have a beta of -13.03, meaning that their average stock price is 1,403% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vital Energy rivals beat Vital Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.