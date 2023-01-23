Financial Survey: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) vs. Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Cerus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $20,000.00 182.58 -$25.07 million ($92.36) -0.04 Cerus $130.86 million 4.23 -$54.38 million ($0.22) -14.18

Ra Medical Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ra Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -110,533.34% -169.55% -119.65% Cerus -24.24% -48.32% -17.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ra Medical Systems and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cerus 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cerus has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Cerus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than Ra Medical Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Cerus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cerus beats Ra Medical Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ra Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. The company sells its products primarily through distributors in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Cerus

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.