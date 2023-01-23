Finward Bancorp (FNWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 18.63%. On average, analysts expect Finward Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNWD opened at $35.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $154.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $49.70.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.64%.

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on Finward Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 103,877 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 22.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.