Finward Bancorp (FNWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) is set to release its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.
Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, analysts expect Finward Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Finward Bancorp Stock Performance
FNWD opened at $35.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.41. Finward Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 219.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Finward Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the second quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 22.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on Finward Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
