Finward Bancorp (FNWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Finward Bancorp is set to release its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.

Finward Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, analysts expect Finward Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

FNWD opened at $35.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.41. Finward Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 219.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Finward Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the second quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on Finward Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Finward Bancorp

