Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Update

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,700 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Fire & Flower Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFLWF opened at $0.90 on Monday. Fire & Flower has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

