First Bancorp (FBNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. On average, analysts expect First Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FBNC opened at $39.43 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

FBNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First Bancorp by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

