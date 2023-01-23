First Busey (BUSE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Price Performance

First Busey stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. First Busey has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.92.

First Busey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BUSE. Raymond James upped their target price on First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $56,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,086.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $175,444. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 1,148.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 352,551 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after buying an additional 220,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after buying an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth $1,852,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the third quarter worth $1,121,000. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.