First Busey (BUSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 26.70%. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of BUSE opened at $24.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. First Busey has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First Busey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $56,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,086.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $175,444 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Busey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Busey by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Busey by 6.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 617,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

