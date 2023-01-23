First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 347,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,015.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCXXF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $13.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.